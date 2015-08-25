Motor Sister announce 2016 UK tour

Motor Sister have confirmed a run of UK tour dates for January 2016.

The band features Mother Superior founder, guitarist, and vocalist Jim Wilson, with Anthrax’s Scott Ian on guitar, his wife Pearl Aday on backing vocals, Joey Vera on bass, and John Tempesta on drums.

The supergroup will play 10 dates in the UK, with support from Jared James Nichols.

Ian says: “Motor Sister was born at a crazy party in the jam room at our house, just the five of us rocking our asses off. And now we get to bring that party to the UK. It’s a privilege, my friends. See you soon.”

Aday adds: “We love the UK. No better place to start bringing Motor Sister to the world.”

Motor Sister issued their debut album Ride earlier this year, and recently issued a video for their track Beg Borrow Steal.

MOTOR SISTER UK TOUR 2016

Jan 06: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms Jan 07: Lowestoft Aquarium Jan 08: Grimsby Yardbirds Jan 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms Jan 10: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms Jan 12: Glasgow Cathouse Jan 13: York Fibbers Jan 14: Manchester Sound Control Jan 15: Sheffield Corporation Jan 16: London Underworld