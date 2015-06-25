Motor Sister issue promo for Beg Borrow Steal

Motor Sister have released a video for Beg Borrow Steal.

The group – which features Anthrax mainman Scott Ian and his wife Pearl Aday – came about in 2013 as part of Ian’s 50th birthday celebrations. He wanted to jam some songs by one of his favourite bands, Mother Superior.

The collaboration led to them forming Motor Sister, who earlier this year released debut album Ride, which is made up of covers of Mother Superior tracks.

Mother Superior singer Jim Wilson, bassist Joey Vera and drummer John Tempesta are the other members of the band.

On recording the album Ian said: “We love Mother Superior, this kick-ass three-piece rock band from LA. They’ve been gone for about seven years. My birthday present to myself was, I cherry picked my 12 favourite Mother Superior songs, I put a band together, and we played a concert in the jam room in my house for 20 of our friends, who are really into Mother Superior.

“The vibe in the room was so good. We crushed it.”

Motor Sister play at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco tomorrow (June 26) and Motorhead’s Motorboat 2015 tour in September.

Ride tracklist