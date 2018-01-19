Motley Crue’s biopic The Dirt enters pre-production

Motley Crue’s long-awaited biopic The Dirt has entered pre-production, according to drummer Tommy Lee.

The film based on Crue’s 2001 book of the same name was originally slated for release in the summer of 2016, with Jackass director Jeff Tremaine reported to be at the helm.

Bassist Nikki Sixx reported in December 2016 that they were deliberately taking their time with it and added: “I don’t wanna really be involved in something that’s just piece-mealed together just to say, ‘We did it!’ You know, one of those VH1 rock movies you see like on Meat Loaf. It’s not what we wanted.

“We think that the story’s actually more important than, actually, the band. It’s a really interesting story. It’s not really just about girls pulling their pants down in the bathroom and us snorting blow off their asses – there’s a bigger story to it.”

Now Lee has given fans an updated on Twitter, where he says: “Hey kids! Good news! The Motley Crue movie The Dirt has begun pre-production! Starts shooting in February. Here we go!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an emotional show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

Motley Crue's The End review: in the end, was it worth the wait?