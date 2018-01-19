Tracks Of The Week: new music from Blackberry Smoke, Ryan Hamilton and more

Welcome folks to the latest round of Tracks Of The Week, in which we offer you some of the best new rock tunes and you decided which is your favourite. Who swayed the vote last week? Let’s have a look at the top three in reverse order:

3. The Temperance Movement – A Deeper Cut

2. The Pearl Harts – Rush

1. Kris Barras Band – Hail Mary

Well done to them! But who’s got the best track this time? We’ve got a deeelightful selection to tempt you with this week, so have a listen then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. But first, let’s have another spin of last week’s first prize winners the Kris Barras Band…

Blackberry Smoke – Flesh & Bone

There ain’t no smoke without fire…or blackberries, or tunes, or…. ANYWAY we’re delighted to say that Atlanta’s kings of Southern rock are back with a brand new album, Find A Light(set for release on April 6) from which Flesh And Bone is taken. Curiously it’s not actually that Southern by their standards; building momentum with a slightly grungy, guitar-chugging hook, it gives a cool but very inviting first impression.

Bad Mother Earth – Not Comin’ Home

Short but packing a very likeable punch, this makes a sparky opening statement for these Londoners’ self-titled debut – which comes out next week. A sweet, snappy pocket of good-time rock’n’roll and beefed-up rootsy speed, it builds to an AC/DC-nodding ‘Oi!’ before collapsing in a bleary heap of cheers and shrieks. Nice.

Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors – I’m So Glad

The Texan tunesman and his Traitors are back with more bittersweet (but ultimately hopeful and upbeat) pop rock sunshine – this time accompanied by Pac Man footage and a lush chorus of harmonised ‘ooh-la-la-las’ and a heartwarming guitar solo. No Ryan, we’re so glad.

Diamante – Had Enough

Originally recorded by Lower Than Atlantis, this becomes a sparky, attitude-laden statement in Diamante’s hands. Carrying the torch lit by Joan Jett (and picked up by the likes of Halestorm), this “21 y/o blue-haired rock n’ rolla” from Boston mixes hard rock oomph and synthesised angry pop in one slickly produced shot.

Gwyn Ashton – She Won’t Tell Me

One-man electric rock n’ blues band Gwyn Ashton has a garage-riffing, fist-pumping new one for us, taken from latest album Solo Elektro. One of those guys who plays vintage rock with enough urgency to sit him comfortably in the 21st century. “Tidy guitar player”, too (to quote our Welsh editor).

Thundermother - Whatever

Last year most of hard rocking Swedes Thundermother quit, leaving only founding guitarist Filippa Nässil. Now they’re back with a new line-up and a new single that sounds like The Donnas and AC/DC having a good shouty time – possibly after they’ve just been really pissed off by someone, or something.

Von Hertzen Brothers – Long Lost Sailor

One of the Finnish family’s more dancefloor-friendly moments (…no wait, don’t run! It’s good!), without losing sight of all the inventive rockiness and atmospheric flavour that made latest album, War Is Over, so strong.

Straylings – Warm Ambition

We’ll leave you with a moody cocktail of warm garage rock and PJ Harvey-esque allure, courtesy of this part-British part-Middle Eastern team (singer Dana is from Bahrain, guitarist/synth player Oliver is from England). If you’re planning a chilled Friday evening in, but still want something stylish and not-too-sleepy to listen to, stick this on.