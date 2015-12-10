Motionless In White reschedule dates

Motionless In White have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour for next month.
They decided to pull the plug on their planned Beyond The Barricade trek in November and December in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.
But they’ve moved quickly to announce a fresh run of dates in the new year, although Chelsea Grin will no longer be playing in support.
All tickets purchased for the planned November dates remain valid, and tickets can still be purchased via the band’s website.
Motionless In White 2016 UK and Ireland tour
Jan 14: Dublin Academy
Jan 15: Belfast Mandela Hall
Jan 17: Manchester Club Academy
Jan 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jan 19: Leeds Stylus
Jan 20: Glasgow Garage
Jan 22: Birmingham Asylum
Jan 23: London Underworld (Tickets for original Dec 4 valid)
Jan 24: London Underworld (Tickets for original Dec 6 valid)
Jan 25: Bristol The Fleece
Jan 27: Southampton 1865