Motionless In White reschedule dates

Motionless In White have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour for next month.

They decided to pull the plug on their planned Beyond The Barricade trek in November and December in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.

But they’ve moved quickly to announce a fresh run of dates in the new year, although Chelsea Grin will no longer be playing in support.

All tickets purchased for the planned November dates remain valid, and tickets can still be purchased via the band’s website.

Motionless In White 2016 UK and Ireland tour

Jan 14: Dublin Academy

Jan 15: Belfast Mandela Hall

Jan 17: Manchester Club Academy

Jan 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 19: Leeds Stylus

Jan 20: Glasgow Garage

Jan 22: Birmingham Asylum

Jan 23: London Underworld (Tickets for original Dec 4 valid)

Jan 24: London Underworld (Tickets for original Dec 6 valid)

Jan 25: Bristol The Fleece

Jan 27: Southampton 1865