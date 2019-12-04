Motionless In White launch video for punchy new single Another Life

Motionless In White have released a video for their new single Another Life.

The track has been taken from the band’s latest studio album Disguise which arrived earlier this year through Roadrunner Records.

The dark and cinematic video was directed by Max Moore and comes halfway through Motionless In White’s European tour, which continues later tonight (December 4) in Karlsruhe in Germany.

Frontman Chris Motionless says: “After six months have passed since releasing our new album Disguise, the one thing we wanted to do more than any other when it came to picking the next single was listen to the fans’ feedback as the deciding factor.

“The fans have overwhelmingly spoken, and we are proud to release our favourite track off the album Another Life as our next single and music video.

“This is a very special and deeply meaningful song for our band, and we couldn't be happier that it will finally have its moment.”

Motionless In White will wrap up their European run with six UK shows next week. They’ll then head back to North America for further dates early in the new year.

Motionless In White: Disguise

Motionless In White return with Disguise – their first studio album since 2017's Graveyard Shift. It features the lead tracks Disguise, Brand New Numb and Another Life.View Deal

Motionless In White's remaining 2020 tour dates

Dec 04: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 05: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Dec 09: Leeds Stylus, UK

Dec 10: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Dec 12: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Dec 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Dec 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK