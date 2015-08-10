Motionless In White announce intimate tour

Motionless In White have announced an intimate UK and Ireland tour for later this year.

And they’ve deliberately chosen to play at smaller venues as they want to be able to better connect with their fans.

Frontman Chris Motionless says: “After having a wonderful time playing in some of the bigger venues across Ireland, Scotland and England the past few years, we are longing to feel what we felt our first time in the UK when we played venues such as the smaller Academy rooms, and of course, the legendary Underworld.

“It’s time to be soaked to the bone in sweat, scream head-to-head with fans, and create those memories that will keep 2015 in our thoughts for the rest of our lives.

“These are the shows I live for. Come out and share this with us.“

Tickets for The Beyond The Barricade tour go on sale on August 14 (Friday) at 9am through LiveNation.

The band’s last release was 2014’s Reincarnate and they’re currently on the road with Slipknot on the Summer’s Last Stand tour across North America.

Nov 23: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK Nov 24: Dublin Academy, Ireland Nov 26: Manchester Club Academy, UK Nov 27: Leeds University Union, UK Nov 28: Glasgow Garage, UK Nov 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Dec 01: Birmingham Asylum, UK Dec 02: Bristol The Fleece, UK Dec 03: Southampton 1865, UK Dec 04: London Underworld, UK Dec 06: London Underworld, UK