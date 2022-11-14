Morrissey abandoned his Los Angeles show halfway through - and fans think it's because he was too cold

Morrissey abandoned his show this past weekend in Los Angeles after just half an hour due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The concert took place at the Greek Theatre on Saturday November 12, and saw the former Smiths frontman perform a total of nine songs before calling it quits.

Immediately after a play through of The Smiths' 1987 song Girlfriend In A Coma, Morrissey left, leaving his band waiting on stage before one of the musicians finally declared: “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

Although no official reason has been disclosed for Morrissey's impromptu exit, the most popular theory fans are suggesting is that it was because the singer was, erm, too cold, with temperature reportedly being around 50°F.

"It's an outdoor venue, forested, and at a higher elevation. I'm sure it felt colder than 50 degrees. How could you really enjoy if you're too busy shivering?" wrote one fan on Twitter, defending the singer's cancellation.

Another quips: "Hey #Morrissey, grab a soft little sweater for your delicate little skin, and stop being such a massive dick to your fans."

A number of attendees have been left disgruntled and angry after paying around $300 to attend the half-concert, and are now demanding a refund.

This isn't the first time that Morrissey has thrown in the towel due to uncomfortable weather conditions, either. As Spin reports, in 2017 the singer cancelled a show at the outdoor Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California, due to "an inoperable heating system onstage". At the time, the temperature was similarly around the 50 degree mark.

In a statement on the venue's website, the Greek Theatre stated that the show “has been postponed to a TBD date".

Following the performance, a message on Morrissey’s official Instagram account read: “Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Morrissey‘s long-awaited new album Bonfire Of Teenagers is due out sometime in February 2023, and is set to feature a handful of special guests including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and members of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The singer's ongoing North American headline tour will continue through until December 4 with a final show in Boston.

So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/65vneCQmSrNovember 13, 2022 See more

He could have put on a jacket. I am 62 and living Michigan. Been doing that when it gets cold since birth.November 13, 2022 See more

I’m pretty sure the man was to cold perform. He did give us a warning…November 13, 2022 See more

because “he was cold,” an excuse he’s used to walk off stage before. he’s pretty well known for ending concerts early or cancelling them the day of to begin withNovember 13, 2022 See more

It's an outdoor venue, forested, and at a higher elevation. I'm sure it felt colder than 50° How could you really enjoy if you're too busy shivering?November 13, 2022 See more