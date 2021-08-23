Moron Police stream brand new single The Stranger And The High Tide

Norwegian prog quartet Moron Police have streamed their brand new single, The Stranger And The High Tide, which you can listen to below.

It; taken from the band's upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be released on October 29. It's the follow-up to the band's well received 2019 album A Boat On The Sea and builds a bridge between their last record and their next one to come. You can see the new artwork below.

"The new EP is very different from A Boat On The Sea. Very different, but very cool," the band say. "It’s a sidequest of sorts, abandoning the oceanic depths for tumbleweed and dust—favouring a more simplistic approach to its instruments and compositions. The truth of the matter is; we have far too many songs flying about, and many of them sound too radically different to feature on one of our main albums. But they still deserve a home, so they will be released as EPs.

"There will be many more EPs in the future, but this particular one has a connection to our next main album—a connection we will not divulge here! The Stranger And The Hightide has a western rock-feel. Twangy guitars, Hammond Organ, vintage tape machines, and a decidedly more “live” sound to it. It was mixed by returning cowboy Mike Watts and mastered by Karl Klaseie, Øra Mastering. The artwork was done by Thomas Falla Eriksen, evoking the style of the French surrealist Moebius, and the aesthetics of French graphic novels from the 1970s."

Get The Stranger And The High Tide.