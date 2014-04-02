Morello to induct Kiss into Rock Hall

Tom Morello has been revealed as the man that will induct KISS into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this month.

The Rage Against The Machine guitar god and KISS fanboy has been confirmed as doing the honours at the ceremony, which takes place on April 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Also inducted this year are Nirvana, Cat Stevens, Hall And Oates, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Andrew Oldham, Brian Epstein and the E Street Band – though it is KISS’s induction that has garnered the most attention, due to the controversy surrounding the band’s decision not to perform.