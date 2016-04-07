Moreland & Arbuckle issue When The Lights Are Burning Low video

Moreland & Arbuckle have released a video for their track When The Lights Are Burning Low.

It’s taken from Promised Land Or Bust, their debut album with Alligator Records, which is launched on May 6.

Guitarist Aaron Moreland recently said: “The album is consciously traditional – but still has the signature drive and power that we’ve crafted over the past 13 years.”

Tour dates are to be announced in due course. Promised Land Or Bust is available for pre-order in CD and vinyl formats.

Moreland & Arbuckle: Promised Land Or Bust tracklist