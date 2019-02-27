More names announced for the first World Metal Congress

Back in January, it was announced that the first World Metal Congress would take place in London on March 22 and 23.

The Arts Council England-backed event will be held at the city's Rich Mix Cinema and will celebrate the global success of heavy metal by bringing industry experts and fans together for two days of panel discussions, documentary screenings and live shows.

It was previously revealed that Napalm Death's Barney Greenaway would attend, while the Tony Iommi-endorsed gathering would also welcome delegates from as far afield as Afghanistan, India, Lebanon, Nepal and Syria.

Now, it's been revealed that Belfast's Unyielding Love and Myrath vocalist Zaher Zorgati will attend, along with Lisa Meyer (founder of Home Of Metal), Moe Hamzeh (MD of Warner Music Middle East), the Wacken Foundation's Tim Hoffman, and metal fan and MP Richard Burgon.

The event's Alexander Milas, a former editor of Metal Hammer magazine and founder of science and music festival Space Rocks, said: “This is a world-first.

“In these troubling times the fact that this music resonates with people of every colour and culture and creed is an incredibly special thing, and we want to shout that from the rooftops.”

For more information, and for ticket details, visit the w\m/c website.