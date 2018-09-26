Moose Blood announce hiatus after “traumatic past year"

Moose Blood have released a statement to say that they’ve gone on hiatus after what they describe as a “traumatic past year.”

The news comes after Good Charlotte dropped them from their 2019 UK and European tour after complaints from some fans, which follow misconduct allegations surrounding Moose Blood.

Drummer Glenn Harvey parted company with the band in 2017 following accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” and, earlier this year, frontman Eddy Brewerton denied allegations that he had taken nude photographs from a woman’s phone and then shared them with his bandmates.

Moose Blood’s statement reads: “It breaks our hearts to have to write this but it’s something we need to talk about. We feel as though we can’t stay quiet about this any longer.

“We have been condemned in the absence of fact off the back of serious false allegations, and a situation concerning our former drummer. We are genuine, decent human beings who work hard at something we love.

“We take slight comfort in knowing that the people who do actually know us, knows this to be true. Rumours have escalated beyond belief and it makes us sick to our stomachs that we have been very wrongly labelled with these horrendous, incorrect terms.

“If certain people actually did their research and knew one ounce of truth about the situation then we would not be in this position. You can’t wrongly label innocent people. Your words have very real effects and consequences. You are part of the problem and the reason why social media can be such a toxic place.”

The statement continues: “It has been a traumatic past year or so that has left us feeling like we need to step away. We need to concentrate on all the good we have in our lives without constant concern of what may happen next.

“We need to be around the people we love, and the people that love us, and focus on our health and happiness.

“To everybody that has supported us, stood by us, and spoken out on our behalf, we thank you and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.

“You’ll never know the battles people may have going on personally, so please think twice before you try to destroy someone over the internet. Actually consider the words you use and actions you take. Take care of each other. Let love win.”

On Twitter, Good Charlotte said they were listening to their fans about Moose Blood joining them on the road and later tweeted: “Good Charlotte fans in Europe and the UK, we’ve decided to remove Moose Blood from our recently announced tour scheduled for February.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but we feel we have a commitment to keep to ourselves, our fans and our community.”

Listening to our fans whole heartedly and reviewing the situation with care, will make another announcement shortly....September 24, 2018