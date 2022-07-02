Mood Taeg to release new remix album

Scottish/German Krautrock trio Mood Taeg will release Anaphora Version in July

Scottish/German Krautrockers Mood Taeg have announced that they will release their latest album, Anorpha Versions, through Happy Robots Records on July 22.

The new album presents a series of remixes and re-workings by both the band and their collaborators of tracks from their 2021's second album Anaphora, which Prog described as having "industrial kosmiche grooves apleny."

Hailing originally from Dundee and Düsseldorf, the band now find themselves split between the latter (tdk and K’ko) and Shangai (Lowell Freeman). For Anorpha Versions the band combined their own re-imaginings of album tracks with those by musicians from tdk and Lowell’s hometown of Dundee and K’ko’s hometown of Düsseldorf.

In addition to the nine listed tracks, the CD version features two exclusive hidden tracks, the Shanghai radio mixes of Happiness Fragment and Pilomotor Reflex.

The album cover, which you can view beow, features work by Düsseldorf photographer and ‘Kollektiv’ member Faible.

