Krautrockers Mood Taeg stream new song Squirrels Dancing Among Elephants

Scottish/German Krautrock trio Mood Taeg have announced that they will release their second album Anophora through Happy Robots records on September 24. Originally set for a May release, the band have fallen foul of production delays that are currently affecting many releases.

The band have streamed new song, the brilliantly titled Squirrels Dancing Among Elephants, which you can listen to below.

The band, who are split between Düsseldorf and Shanghai, released their debut album Exophora in 2020, of which Prog said: "instrumental kosmiche grooves aplenty".

"While some motorik elements remain, patterns generally eschew repetition and evolve organically within tracks," the band say of the new album. "Emphasis has also moved on from the subtle vocal textures found on Exophora, to stronger, more prominent vocal elements featuring poets (Christopher Logue), cultural critics (Michael Parenti), film makers (Alan P. Chilchier), and trade union activists (Jimmy Reid), who reflect their political, social, and cultural views."

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Anaphora.

(Image credit: Happy Robots Records)

Mood Taeg: Anaphora

1. Pilotmotor Reflex

2. Squirrels Dancing Among Elephants

3. Tachistoscopic Interval

4. Diskonkordanx

5. Ohrwurm

6. Samfundssind

7. Happiness Fragment