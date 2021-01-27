Mono stream live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends

Japanese post-rockers Mono have streamed a live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Beyond the Past • Live in London With The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra which will be released on Pelagic Records on March 19. You can listen to the track below.

The new live album documents the band's extraordinary performance from the Beyond The Past event that celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary, which took place at the historic Barbican Centre in London, England on December 14, 2019.

On the evening Mono selected a memorable lineup including fellow Japanese underground icons, Boris and Envy, as well as French post-rockers Alcest, and UK collaborators A.A. Williams and Jo Quail. The event culminated with tthe band performing with The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra, featuring National Youth String Orchestra to a rapt, sold-out audience of 2,000.

The two-hour set which touches on the band’s entire history, was captured by the band’s live sound engineer, Matt Cook and mastered by Bob Weston.

Beyond The Past is packaged in a triple gatefold with accompanying 40-page photo book.

Pre-order Beyond The Past.

Mono European Tour:

Feb 10: NOR Oslo, Jakob

Feb 11: SWE Stockholm, Sodra Teatern

Feb 12: DEN Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

Feb 13: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich

Feb 14: GER Berlin, Hole 44

Feb 15: GER Cologne, Luxor

Feb 16: SWI Zurich, Mascotte

Feb 17: SWI Bulle, Ebullition

Feb 18: FRA Toulouse, Le Rex

Feb 19: FRA Biarritz, Atabal

Feb 21: POR Porto, Hard Club

Feb 22: POR Lisbon, LAV

Feb 23: SPA Seville, Custom

Feb 24: SPA Murcia, Garaj

Feb 25: SPA Madrid, Shoko

Feb 26: SPA Barcelona, Apollo 2

Feb 28: FRA Besancon, L’Antonnoir

Mar 1: FRA Paris, Trabendo

Mar 2: BEL Antwerp, Zappa

Mar 3: FRA Lille, Aeronef

Mar 4: UK London, Lafayette

Mar 5: UK London, EartH

Mar 6: UK Glasgow, St. Luke’s

Mar 7: UK Leeds, City Varieties