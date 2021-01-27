Trending

Mono stream live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends

Japanese post-rockers Mono will release a new live album in March

Japanese post-rockers Mono have streamed a live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Beyond the Past • Live in London With The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra which will be released on Pelagic Records on March 19. You can listen to the track below.

The new live album documents the band's extraordinary performance from the Beyond The Past event that celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary, which took place at the historic Barbican Centre in London, England on December 14, 2019. 

On the evening Mono selected a memorable lineup including fellow Japanese underground icons, Boris and Envy, as well as French post-rockers Alcest, and UK collaborators A.A. Williams and Jo Quail. The event culminated with tthe band performing with The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra, featuring National Youth String Orchestra to a rapt, sold-out audience of 2,000.

The two-hour set which touches on the band’s entire history, was captured by the band’s live sound engineer, Matt Cook and mastered by Bob Weston.

Beyond The Past is packaged in a triple gatefold with accompanying 40-page photo book.

Pre-order Beyond The Past.

Mono European Tour:
Feb 10: NOR Oslo, Jakob 
Feb 11: SWE Stockholm, Sodra Teatern 
Feb 12: DEN Copenhagen, Pumpehuset 
Feb 13: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich
Feb 14: GER Berlin, Hole 44 
Feb 15: GER Cologne, Luxor 
Feb 16: SWI Zurich, Mascotte 
Feb 17: SWI Bulle, Ebullition 
Feb 18: FRA Toulouse, Le Rex 
Feb 19: FRA Biarritz, Atabal
Feb 21: POR Porto, Hard Club 
Feb 22: POR Lisbon, LAV 
Feb 23: SPA Seville, Custom
Feb 24: SPA Murcia, Garaj 
Feb 25: SPA Madrid, Shoko 
Feb 26: SPA Barcelona, Apollo 2 
Feb 28: FRA Besancon, L’Antonnoir 
Mar 1: FRA Paris, Trabendo 
Mar 2: BEL Antwerp, Zappa
Mar 3: FRA Lille, Aeronef 
Mar 4: UK London, Lafayette 
Mar 5: UK London, EartH 
Mar 6: UK Glasgow, St. Luke’s     
Mar 7: UK Leeds, City Varieties 

