Mono stream live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends

Japanese post-rockers Mono have streamed a live version of Meet Us Where The Night Ends. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Beyond the Past • Live in London With The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra which will be released on Pelagic Records on March 19. You can listen to the track below.
The new live album documents the band's extraordinary performance from the Beyond The Past event that celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary, which took place at the historic Barbican Centre in London, England on December 14, 2019.
On the evening Mono selected a memorable lineup including fellow Japanese underground icons, Boris and Envy, as well as French post-rockers Alcest, and UK collaborators A.A. Williams and Jo Quail. The event culminated with tthe band performing with The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra, featuring National Youth String Orchestra to a rapt, sold-out audience of 2,000.
The two-hour set which touches on the band’s entire history, was captured by the band’s live sound engineer, Matt Cook and mastered by Bob Weston.
Beyond The Past is packaged in a triple gatefold with accompanying 40-page photo book.
Mono European Tour:
Feb 10: NOR Oslo, Jakob
Feb 11: SWE Stockholm, Sodra Teatern
Feb 12: DEN Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
Feb 13: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich
Feb 14: GER Berlin, Hole 44
Feb 15: GER Cologne, Luxor
Feb 16: SWI Zurich, Mascotte
Feb 17: SWI Bulle, Ebullition
Feb 18: FRA Toulouse, Le Rex
Feb 19: FRA Biarritz, Atabal
Feb 21: POR Porto, Hard Club
Feb 22: POR Lisbon, LAV
Feb 23: SPA Seville, Custom
Feb 24: SPA Murcia, Garaj
Feb 25: SPA Madrid, Shoko
Feb 26: SPA Barcelona, Apollo 2
Feb 28: FRA Besancon, L’Antonnoir
Mar 1: FRA Paris, Trabendo
Mar 2: BEL Antwerp, Zappa
Mar 3: FRA Lille, Aeronef
Mar 4: UK London, Lafayette
Mar 5: UK London, EartH
Mar 6: UK Glasgow, St. Luke’s
Mar 7: UK Leeds, City Varieties