MONO stream haunting new song Kioku from their first ever soundtrack album

Japanese post-rockers MONO release first ever film soundtrack album My Story, The Buraku Story in May

Japanese instrumental post-rockers MONO have streamed a brand new piece of haunting music entitled Kioku, which you can listen to in full, below. It's taken from the band's first ever feature-length film soundtrack My Story, The Buraku Story, which will be released through on May 27 through Temporary Residence.

The new documentary film that explores the discrimination against a group of people – commonly called “the burakumin” – who were classed into lowly groups and segregated from the rest of Japanese society. This discrimination is not by race or ethnicity, but rather by place of residence and bloodline, and has existed for centuries – albeit very rarely acknowledged or discussed in Japan.

Although officially abolished in 1868, descendants of descendants of "burakamin" have since continued to experience have since continued to experience discrimination.

Director Yusaku Mitsuwaka specifically approached MONO as he imagined the score for such a culturally sensitive and significant subject.

Pre-order My Story, The Buraku Story,

MONO: My Story, The Buraku Story
1. Doumyaku
2. Watashi
3. Kokyo
4. Yurameki
5. Gohon no yubi
6. Kioku
7. Kattou
8. Chinmoku
9. Himitsu
10. Songen
11. The Place

