MONO release emotive new short film for Innocence

Japanese instrumental post-rockers MONO have followed up the short film for their single Riptide with another highly emotive short film for Innocence, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Pilgrimage Of The Soul which will be released through Pelagic Records on September 17. Once again, the new short film was directed by the Spanish film collective, Alison Group.

"The new album Pilgrimage Of The Soul is a portrayal of the last 20 years of our journey as MONO," explain guitarist Takaakira 'Taka' Goto. "With the song Innocence, we wanted to express the splendour of living purely. Living with a magnificent dream in your heart, like an endless land and sky, is the joy of life and the reason you were born. Don't give up. Accept all the wounds and sadness, and continue chasing the dream."

Recorded and mixed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, with one of the band's longtime partners, Steve Albini, Pilgrimage Of The Soul is aptly named as it not only represents the peaks and valleys where MONO are now as they enter their third decade, but also charts their long, steady journey.

Pre-order Pilgrimage Of The Soul.