Momma's new track Medicine proves they're the coolest new grunge band in the game

Momma make their debut on Polyvinyl with the effortlessly cool new single Medicine

(Image credit: Cooper Winterson)

Momma have returned with the new, laid-back single Medicine, serving as their first release with Polyvinyl.

Alongside the single, the grunge-inspired new-comers have shared a retro-style video filmed on VHS-C and directed by Hailey Heaton. Within the film, Momma – formed of Etta Friedman, Allegra Weingarten, Zach CapittiFenton and Aron Kobayashi Ritch – are shown singing from the back of a pick-up truck.

The song, propped up by an infectious looping riff, features hazy, effortlessly-cool vocals that explore an addictive type of love. 

Speaking of the new track, Momma explain in a statement, "The two guitar riffs were written by Etta and Allegra about a year before we actually brought it to the full band. 

"When we wrote the first verse, we realized it was one of the first times we couldn’t write about heartbreak — we were both in very loving relationships. We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

Referencing their upcoming shows with Sunflower Bean in 2022, Friedman told Rolling Stone: "I can’t even wrap my head around [the fact] that people are listening to our music sometimes. Once we go and play live, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool. There’s a lot of people who are down to clown with Momma.’”

Listen to Medicine below:

