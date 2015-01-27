Mogwai reveal 4 shows to mark 20th anniversary

Mogwai have confirmed four shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their foundation in June.

They’ll play two shows in Glasgow and two in London almost two decades to the day since they first gathered in mainman Stuart Braithwaite’s parents’ house to rehearse for the first time.

The band launched their eighth album, Rave Tapes, to positive reviews last year. They were followed by an EP of unreleased tracks from the session entitled Music Industry 3 Fitness Industry 1 last month.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on January 30 (Friday).

Mogwai anniversary shows

Jun 20: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 21: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 24: London Roundhouse

Jun 25: London Roundhouse