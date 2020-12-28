Möbius Strip tease second album with video to Mateka's Speech

Italian jazz proggers Möbius Strip have released a video for their brand new song Mateka's Speech. The song acts a s a teaser for the band's second album, which they plan to release in early 2021.

"With this album we have also included other instruments: guitar in two songs, trumpet in three songs, trombone in two songs, our-voice choir in one song," says keyboardist and pianist Lorenzo Cellupica. "The album includes 6ix tracks and is nearly 50 minutes long."

Alongside Cellupcia the band feature Nico Fabrizi (tenor and alto saxophones), Eros Capoccitti (bass) and Davide Rufo (drums). Möbius Strip released their self-titled debut on French label Musea in 2017. The band have toured their native Italy as well as supporting Soft Machine in the US, where they also played Progtoberfest in 2018.