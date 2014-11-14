Ministry reveal 2015 tour lineup

Industrial metal outfit Ministry have announced their lineup ahead of their 2015 tour.

Joining mainman Al Jourgensen, guitarist Sin Quirin and bassist Tony Campos are guitarist Monte Pittman, drummer Aaron Rossi and keyboardist John Bechdel.

Shortly after they finished recording their From Beer To Eternity album in 2012, guitarist Mike Scaccia died following a heart attack. Jourgensen then split the band before announcing a 2015 tour earlier this year.

He said: “We will be touring the From Beer To Eternity album – the set will be the album in its exact order and a few oldies for an encore. It won’t just be America and Europe this time, we’ll see you Down Under as well as in South America and Japan.

“Still not a chance in hell there will be another Ministry album. I’ll be doing some side stuff though. Mikey’s last words to me were From Beer To Eternity couldn’t be topped so why bother? Ministry recordings are done. Carve that shit on a stone tablet.”

They kick off their tour at the Soundwave festival in Adelaide, Australia in February before heading to North America for a run of dates. The band say more dates will be added in the near future.