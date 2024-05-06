Mike + The Mechanics announce 30-date UK greatest hits tour for 2025

Mike Rutherford has announced a 30-date Mike + The Mechanics UK tour for 2025.

The widespread run of shows is billed as the 'Looking Back – Living the Years 2025 Tour' and a promotional poster promises "all the hits and a drift into Genesis."

The shows kick off at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on March 3, wrapping up with a date at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 14. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets are available now from the band's website.

Mike & The Mechanics released their latest album, called Out Of The Blue, in 2019.

(Image credit: Kennedy Street and Live Nation)

Mike + The Mechanics Looking Back – Living the Years 2025 UK Tour

03 Mar: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

04 Mar: Aberdeen Music Hall

05 Mar: Edinburgh Usher Hall

07 Mar: Perth Concert Hall

08 Mar: Stockton Globe Theatre

09 Mar: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

11 Mar: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

12 Mar: Stoke Victoria Halls

14 Mar: York Barbican

15 Mar: Ipswich Regent Theatre

17 Mar: Cambridge Corn Exchange

18 Mar: Sheffield City Hall

20 Mar: Halifax Victoria Halls

22 Mar: Gateshead Glasshouse

23 Mar: Llandudno Venue Cymru

24 Mar: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 Mar: Leicester De Montford Hall

27 Mar: Basingstoke Anvil

29 Mar: Bournemouth Pavilion

30 Mar: Portsmouth Guildhall

01 Apr: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

02 Apr: Northampton Derngate

04 April: Birmingham Symphony Hall

05 April: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

06 Apr: Oxford New Theatre

08 Apr: Guildford G Live

10 Apr: Bristol Beacon

11 Apr: Swansea Arena

12 Apr: Plymouth Pavilions

14 Apr: London Royal Albert Hall