Mike + The Mechanics announce 30-date UK greatest hits tour for 2025

By Stef Lach
( Prog )
published

Mike + The Mechanics will hit the road for widespread tour billed as featuring "all the hits and a drift into Genesis"

Mike Rutherford of Mike + The Mechanics performs at the Rockefeller Music Hall on April 29, 2019 in Oslo, Norway.
(Image credit: Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Mike Rutherford has announced a 30-date Mike + The Mechanics UK tour for 2025.

The widespread run of shows is billed as the 'Looking Back – Living the Years 2025 Tour' and a promotional poster promises "all the hits and a drift into Genesis."

The shows kick off at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on March 3, wrapping up with a date at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 14. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets are available now from the band's website.

Mike & The Mechanics released their latest album, called Out Of The Blue, in 2019.

Tour poster for Mike + The Mechanics 2025 UK tour

(Image credit: Kennedy Street and Live Nation)

Mike + The Mechanics Looking Back – Living the Years 2025 UK Tour

03 Mar: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
04 Mar: Aberdeen Music Hall
05 Mar: Edinburgh Usher Hall
07 Mar: Perth Concert Hall
08 Mar: Stockton Globe Theatre
09 Mar: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
11 Mar: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
12 Mar: Stoke Victoria Halls
14 Mar: York Barbican
15 Mar: Ipswich Regent Theatre
17 Mar: Cambridge Corn Exchange
18 Mar: Sheffield City Hall
20 Mar: Halifax Victoria Halls
22 Mar: Gateshead Glasshouse
23 Mar: Llandudno Venue Cymru
24 Mar: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
26 Mar: Leicester De Montford Hall
27 Mar: Basingstoke Anvil
29 Mar: Bournemouth Pavilion
30 Mar: Portsmouth Guildhall
01 Apr: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
02 Apr: Northampton Derngate
04 April: Birmingham Symphony Hall
05 April: Eastbourne Congress Theatre
06 Apr: Oxford New Theatre
08 Apr: Guildford G Live
10 Apr: Bristol Beacon
11 Apr: Swansea Arena
12 Apr: Plymouth Pavilions
14 Apr: London Royal Albert Hall

Stef Lach

