Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)

Mike Peters And The Alarm have launched a video for their new single Heroine (My Love Is Alive).

The track comes on the back of the BBC documentary Mike And Jules: While We Still Have Time which followed Peters and his wife for a year and detailed her battle with cancer.

Peters says: “I was inspired to write Heroine after seeing the woman who has loved, stood by and cared for me through 21 years of living with cancer, face up to the shock and reality of having to accept a breast cancer diagnosis of her own.

“Throughout her journey to recovery, I was continually moved by what I can only describe as true heroism, especially in the way she retained her zest for life, and to remain constantly dignified at all times as both a woman and mother, despite the often savage ordeal of the experience.”

The couple are the driving force behind the Love Hope Strength foundation, which promotes innovative, music related, outreach and awareness programmes for leukemia and cancer sufferers, survivors and their families.

The film Man In The Camo Jacket, which charts the life and career of Peters, premiered in Los Angeles in August and is available to purchase via Amazon US. It’ll be released in Europe later this year to coincide with the band’s UK tour.

Find a list of live shows below.

Oct 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 05: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 06: Aberdeen Assembly

Oct 07: Edinburgh The Liquid Room

Oct 11: Bristol The Thekla

Oct 12: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Oct 13: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 14: Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 18: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 19: Sheffield O2 Academy

Oct 20: Oxford O2 Academy

Live: Mike Peters & The Alarm