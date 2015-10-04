Mike Peters reveals 3rd cancer battle

Mike Peters of The Alarm says he is facing his third battle with cancer.

Peters recovered from lymph cancer in 1996 and beat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005, but the Welsh musician tells fans in a lengthy Facebook posting that the cancer has returned.

Peters writes: “I’m sorry to have to write that during the summer on June 23, following an incredibly successful Snowdon Rocks event, I was found to have relapsed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. At the regular consultation with Dr Edwards, my blood count had doubled and shown an aggression not seen in my previous medical history.

“Obviously, it came as a massive shock, especially as I was feeling super fit and about to undertake six nights on Broadway in New York, followed closely by the Strength North American Tour.”

The singer goes on to outline various treatment options as discussed with his medical team, which have resulted in Peters being accepted into a clinical trial with a US pharmaceutical company being run through a British agency.

He says: “The good news is that, as of this week, my white count has stayed just below the threshold which would mean starting treatment before the Wales Millennium Centre concert on October 10.

“However, on Monday morning following the concert, which obviously takes on an even greater significance, I will be in the Alaw Unit first thing for some low intensity immunotherapy infusions and embarking on the clinical trial experiment with Idelalisib.”

Peters’ first experience with the issue led him and fellow cancer survivor James Chippendale to form the Love Hope Strength Foundation in 2003. The charity raises funds for cancer treatment, promotes awareness and early detection, and advocates for bone marrow registration at concerts.

The October 10 Wales event marks the final date of The Alarm’s world tour marking the 30th anniversary of their second album, 1985’s Strength.

The event will also see the preview screening of Man In The Camo Jacket, a documentary on the singer’s’ cancer struggle alongside the history of the first Welsh band to break into America.

Peters adds: “The concert that will follow will now be even more precious than anyone could ever have imagined when tickets first went on sale. All I know is that I will sing the songs like never before as my entire being depends and belongs within the DNA of this music.

“I will never give up without a fight.”