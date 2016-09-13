Nirvana Facebook page pokes fun at 'Kurt is alive' story

Ramiro Saavedra performing Come As You Are

Nirvana’s official Facebook page has poked fun at a Daily Mail story claiming fans were fooled into believing Kurt Cobain was still alive.

The story centres on a supposed conspiracy theory that came about after a video showing Peruvian musician Ramiro Saavedra performing Come As You Are was shared online.

The Daily Mail says fans were struck by the resemblance between Saavedra and the late Nirvana frontman, as well as the similarities in their voices.

But Saavedra plays the guitar right-handed – while Cobain was left-handed.

A statement on Nirvana’s Facebook page reads: “It is true, Kurt is alive.

“He needed time to learn to play the guitar with his right hand. Finding left-handed guitars is not easy. We are so happy to have him back and forgive him for all of the sadness that we have held so deeply in our hearts.”

Some fans criticised the Facebook post, with one saying the page’s administrator was “stupid and disrespectful” and another describing it as “fucking horribly repulsive.”

Nirvana fan Angelica Madelynn Bartorelli adds: “A confirmed page shouldn’t be posting satire. It should be posting factual news and relevance. This is a perfect example of someone being given a privilege and using it poorly.”

The video is from a reality TV show and was actually originally uploaded to the web in 2012.

If Kurt Cobain were still alive today, he would be 49-years-old. He took his own life at his Seattle home in 1994.

