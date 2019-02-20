Mike & The Mechanics announce new album Out Of The Blue

Mike & The Mechanics have announced that they’ll release a new album this spring.

It’s titled Out Of The Blue and it’ll launch on April 5 on CD, Deluxe CD, LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

The album will feature re-workings of some of the band’s best-loved tracks, including The Living Years and Over My Shoulder, along with three brand new songs: One Way, What Would You Do and the new single Out Of The Blue, which can be listened to below.

The Deluxe CD will also include six acoustic tracks: Don’t Know What Came Over Me, The Best Is Yet To Come, The Living Years, Beggar On A Beach Of Gold, Another Cup Of Coffee and Over My Shoulder.

Mike Rutherford explains: “Having toured with the Mechanics over the last 10 years, I have heard the old songs change a bit each year with Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar singing and the same band playing.

“In some cases they have been extended and developed, so it seemed a good idea to record these versions in the studio.

Anyone who has seen us live will, I’m sure, like to hear the old ones in this form Mike Rutherford

“Anyone who has seen us live will, I’m sure, like to hear the old ones in this form as they show how the two singers work so well together – especially on a song like Get Up, which has become a double lead vocal.”

Rutherford adds: “Recording the unplugged version was like in the old days – down the stairs into a basement studio not 50 yards away from Trident Studios where we recorded Genesis’ second and third albums.

“We recorded these live and Tim and Andrew led the songs with great vocal performances, and we mixed it as we recorded it like in the past. No wonder albums took a maximum of three weeks to complete then!

“We have also written and recorded three new songs which show the Mechanics next stage – I hope!”

While Mike & The Mechanics are currently on the road on the Looking Back Over My Shoulder tour, it’s also been revealed that they’ll be special guests of Phil Collins for six shows in June.

Find out further details below.

Mike & The Mechanics: Out Of The Blue

1. One Way

2. Out Of The Blue

3. What Would You Do

4. The Living Years

5. Beggar On A Beach Of Gold

6. Get Up

7. Another Cup Of Coffee

8. All I Need Is A Miracle

9. Silent Running

10. Over My Shoulder

11. Word Of Mouth

12. Don’t Know What Came Over Me (deluxe CD/digital)

13. The Best Is Yet To Come (deluxe CD/digital)

14. The Living Years (deluxe CD/digital)

15. Beggar On A Beach Of Gold (deluxe CD/digital)

16. Another Cup Of Coffee (deluxe CD/digital)

17. Over My Shoulder (deluxe CD/digital)

Phil Collins tour dates with Mike & The Mechanics

Jun 02: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jun 04: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 05: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 07: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 10: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway