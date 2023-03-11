Midas Fall share striking cover of Bruce Springsteen's Dancing In The Dark

Prog Award winning Scottish post-rockers Midas Fall have streamed their starkly beautiful reworking of Bruce Springsteen's Dancing In The Dark, which you can listen to below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming EP Cover Songs, which will be released digitally through Monotreme Records on April 7, and sees the band reimagining songs by other artists, including Placebo's Every You Every Me, and Radiohead's Creep, which the band released last month.

"This cover was started in the back of a tour van years ago during one of our mammoth 10 hour drives between venues in Europe," explains singer Elizabeth Heaton, who conceived the concept for Cover Songs while taking a break from writing the band's fifth album, the follow-up to 2018's Evaporate.

"Every few months I would revisit it, scratch my head and close the project again. It was when I sent the project to Michael [Hamilton] during lockdown that it really started to take form, as he was able to breathe new life into it. The result was lots of dreamy guitars, 80’s synths and vocals."