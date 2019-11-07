Mick Jagger’s four solo albums set for reissue

Mick Jagger’s four solo albums are to be reissued next month.

She’s The Boss from 1985, 1987’s Primitive Cool, 1993’s Wandering Spirit and 2001’s Goddess In The Doorway will all be released on heavyweight 180g vinyl on December 6 through Polydor.

All of the Rolling Stones' frontman's records have been remastered at half-speed from analogue tape transfers by engineer Miles Showell at London's Abbey Road Studios.

“This high audio definition remastering treatment, which creates the finest audio quality vinyl pressings available, was recently used for all the albums in the acclaimed boxed set The Rolling Stones Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971 – 2016,” says a statement.

All four records will feature printed inner bags with full lyrics.

She’s The Boss was originally recorded at Compass Point in the Bahamas, and was produced by Jagger, Bill Laswell and Nile Rodgers and featured special guests Jeff Beck, Pete Townshend and Herbie Hancock.

Primitive Cool was laid down between Barbados and the Netherlands and featured the singles Let’s Work and Party Doll, while Wandering Spirit saw Jagger work with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin.

Guests on the record included Lenny Kravitz, Courtney Pine, Benmont Tench, Billy Preston and Red Hot Child Peppers' bassist Flea.

Goddess In The Doorway saw Jagger once again team up with Kravitz and Townshend, with U2’s Bono also appearing on the track Joy.

All four albums are now available to pre-order.

