Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery later this week

Over the weekend, the Rolling Stones were forced to cancel the North American leg of their No Filter tour due to a health issue affecting frontman Mick Jagger.

Jagger was advised by doctors to take a step back from any live commitments as he needed medical treatment – and The Drudge Report and Page Six say that he’s to undergo surgery to have a valve replaced in his heart in New York this coming Friday.

Jagger is expected to make a full recovery.

After the North American shows were called off, Jagger tweeted: “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Stones guitarist Keith Richards said calling off the live shows was “a big disappointment for everyone” and added: “But things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!”

Ronnie Wood said: “We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick. Thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us.”

The Rolling Stones recently announced the release of a new compilation album, Honk, and followed it by sharing footage of the band performing Wild Horses with Florence And The Machine's Florence Welch.