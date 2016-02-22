Mick Abrahams tribute night set for May

A tribute night will be held for Mick Abrahams at London’s Borderline on May 9.

The music event will raise funds to help the former Jethro Tull and Blodwyn Pig guitarist to buy disability equipment.

Special guests will include Rick Wakeman, Ray Dorset, Geoff Whitehorn, Clive Bunker, Elliott Randall, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham, along with many more.

The 72-year-old released his solo album Revived last year. He worked with artists including Bill Wyman, Martin Barre, Bernie Marsden and Paul Jones on the 17-track blues record. He also pledged to donate 50% of all its sales to Kids ‘N’ Cancer.

He said: “There are some lovely old songs which I’ve just taken with no rhyme or reason other than the fact that I like them and have always wanted to play them.”

Tickets can be purchased via the London Borderline website.