Mick Abrahams details Revived

Mick Abrahams has revealed details on his upcoming solo album titled Revived.

The Blodwyn Pig and former Jethro Tull guitarist will release the record and DVD on April 28 – a few weeks after his 72nd birthday.

He’s joined on the 17-track blues recording by a host of musicians including Bill Wyman, Martin Barre, Bernie Marsden, Paul Jones, Mark Feltham, Beverley Skeete, Josh Philips, Jim Rodford and Graham Walker.

Abrahams says: “There are some lovely old songs which I’ve just taken with no rhyme or reason other than the fact that I like them and have always wanted to play them.”

He’s also confirmed that 50% of the album’s proceeds will go to children’s charity Kids ’N’ Cancer UK. Revived is currently available to pre-order.

Revived tracklist