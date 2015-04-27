Shenker’s Temple return to UK

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock will tour the UK in January next year, they’ve confirmed.
The guitarist is joined by singer Doogie White and keyboardist Wayne Findlay plus ex-Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz and drummer Herman Rarebell. The band last month released third album Spirit On A Mission.
Schenker recently admitted he’d begun enjoying touring for the first time in his career and added: “People are passing away, like Gary Moore, Ronnie James Dio, Johnny Winter and so many people. It’s going to be just a memory, this incredible era that has lasted 50 years now.
“I just want to put this to the foreground one more time.”
Tickets go on sale on May 1 (Friday) via TheGigCartel.com.
Tour dates
Jan 20: Bilston Robin 2
Jan 21: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Jan 22: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
Jan 23: Inverness Ironworks
Jan 25: Gateshead Sage
Jan 26: Liverpool Academy
Jan 28: Manchester Academy 2
Jan 29: Nottingham Rock City
Jan 30: Islington Assembly Hall