Michael Schenker Group launch video for "complicated" new single Emergency

The Michael Schenker Group have released a video for Emergency, the first track to be taken from the band's upcoming album Universal. The album is due for release on Atomic Fire Records on May 27.

"Emergency is quite a complicated song with different rhythm's but catchy at the same time." says Schenker. "It's fun to play and to listen to. Enjoy and keep on rocking."

Like previous MSG and Michael Schenker Fest albums Immortal, Resurrection and Revelation, Universal was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss at Voss's Kidroom Studio in Muenster, Germany.

“Michael Voss is happy to wait until I have worked out an idea and takes the time to really get to know the song, simultaneously developing ideas for the vocals,” says Schenker. “Then we work out the drums, bass and some keyboard parts together. He always has plenty of great ideas up his sleeve."

Joining Schenker in the current MSG lineup are singer Ronnie Romero, drummer Bodo Schopf, keyboardist and guitarist Steve Mann, and Barend Courbois on bass. The band will be begin a European tour in April – with longtime collaborator Robin McAuley filling in for Romero – before the Chilean returns for the US leg in late September. Full dates below.

Michael Schenker Group - Universal tracklist

01. Emergency

02. Under Attack

03. Calling Baal

04. A King Has Gone

05. The Universe

06. Long Long Road

07. Wrecking Ball

08. Yesterday Is Dead

09. London Calling

10. Sad Is The Song

11. Au Revoir



CD + Earbook bonus tracks:

12. Turn Off The World

13. Fighter

Michael Schenker Group 2022 Tour

Apr 27: Helsinki Vanha Yo-talo, Finland

Apr 29: Stockholm Tyrol, Sweden

Apr 30: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

May 01: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

May 03: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, The Netherlands

May 04: Bochum Zeche, Germany

May 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

May 06: Speyer Halle 101, Germany

May 07: Cleon La Traverse, France

May 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

May 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

May 12: Pamplona Totem, Spain

May 14: Mailand Phenomenon, Italy

May 15: Rome Largo Venue, Italy

Sep 27: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA*

Sep 28: Roseville Goldfield Trading Post, CA*

Sep 29: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA*

Oct 01: Los Angeles Saban Theater, CA*

Oct 02: Las Vegas Count's Vamp'd, NV*

Oct 04: Denver Oriental Theater, CO*

Oct 06: Sauget Pop's, IL*

Oct 07: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theater, IL*

Oct 08: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL*

Oct 09: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI*

Oct 11: Hobart The Art Theater, IN*

Oct 12: Ft Wayne Piere's, IN*

Oct 14: Columbus The King Of Clubs, OH*

Oct 15: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH*

Oct 16: Detroit Harpo's, MI*

Oct 17: Pittsburgh Jergels, PA*

Oct 19: New Bedford The Vault, MA*

Oct 20: Plymouth Flying Monkey, NH*

Oct 21: Beverly Cabot Theater, MA*

Oct 22: New York Sony Hall, NY*

Oct 23: Newton Newton Theater, NJ*

Oct 25: Glenside Keswick Theater, PA*

Oct 26: Leesburg Tally Ho, VA*

Oct 27: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Oct 29: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH^

Oct 30: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN^

Nov 02: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX#

Nov 03: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavillion, TX#

Nov 04: San Antonio Eaton Arena, TX#

Nov 05: Dallas Amplified Live, TX#

Nov 06: Tulsa Theater, OK#

* with Eric Martin and Images Of Eden

^ with Damon Johnson and Images Of Eden

# with WASP and Armoured Saint

Tickets are on sale now.

