Michael Monroe launches lyric video for barnstorming new track Junk Planet

Michael Monroe has released an animated lyric video for his new single Junk Planet.

It’s the latest track lifted from the former Hanoi Rocks frontman’s new album One Man Gang which was launched last week through Silver Lining Music.

The promo has been released to coincide with the start of Monroe’s UK and European tour which kicked off on Tuesday evening in Oslo.

It’ll continue tonight (October 24) at Stockholm’s Fryhuset Klubben and wrap up with a run of 10 shows across the UK between October 30 and November 9.

Monroe said: “It’s an ‘all killers, no fillers’ album and I can’t wait for you to hear it. I also can’t wait to see you down the road!”

Monroe is joined in the lineup by former Hanoi Rocks and New York Dolls bassist Sami Yaffa, guitarists Rich Jones and Steve Conte, along with drummer Karl Rockfist.

Michael Monroe 2019 UK and European tour

Oct 24: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen High Voltage, Denmark

Oct 26: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Frannz, Germany

Oct 29: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 30: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 02: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Nov 03: Southampton Engine Room, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham The Mill, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 07: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 08: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

Nov 09: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell, UK