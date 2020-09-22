Metz share new single Blind Youth Industrial Park and announce livestream

Metz will release their fourth album, Atlas Vending, on October 9 on Sub Pop. If this news sends tingles of excitement coursing through your body, then we imagine that hearing a brand new track from said album will make you throw a polite air punch at the very least. Let’s do this then, shall we?

Blind Youth Industrial Park is described by someone with the band’s best interests at heart as “an absolute scorcher of paranoid dissonance and malicious force centred on a chromatic descending riff and a merciless four-to-the-floor drum battery”, which sounds like a damn good time to us.

Metz have also announced that they will perform Atlas Vending, in its entirety, live from The Opera House in Toronto for a special livestream event.

These livestreams will air in North & South America at 6pm PT / 9 pm ET on October 15, and on Oct 17 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 8pm AEST for those in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Tickets are on sale for the event now.

“Something that is intrinsic to who we are as people has been taken away,” says frontman Alex Edkins. “We want, so badly, to find that feeling again, to forget the world for a moment, and share a brand new album that we love very much (plus some oldies) with you. To all the people of the world who have come to our shows to dance, sweat, and scream, we hope you can join us once again with this show.”

(Image credit: Sub Pop)

Atlas Vending will be released via Sub Pop on October 9. The first single from the album, A Boat To Drown In, is well worth a listen too, fyi.