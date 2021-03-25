Metallica's Kirk Hammett to appear on new Santana album

Carlos Santana has revealed that his next album, the follow-up to 2019's Africa Speaks, will feature a guest appearances from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Speaking to ABC News Radio, Santana revealed that the album was nearly complete, and that, "[M]y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]. He's tearing it up."

Santana also hinted that former Spencer Davis Group/Blind Faith/Traffic singer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover may also feature on the upcoming collection.

In 2005 Hammett contributed guitar to Trinity, a cover of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song Tere Bina that appeared on Santana's All That I Am album. More recently, he played on Give The Drummer Some, the 2020 album by Santana's wife, former Lenny Kravitz drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

Next month, Hammett appears on the release of Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, where he joins an all-star lineup to perform a version of The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown). Hammett plays the song on Peter Green’s iconic 1959 Les Paul guitar.

For those that missed the show, it was originally due to be screened in cinemas globally, but the concert will now be streamed online at nugs.net in HD and 4K streaming video with Dolby Atmos sound from April 24 at 8pm GMT, and will be available for 5 days on demand.

It will then be released via physical formants on April 30, and is available to pre-order now.