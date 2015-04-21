Trending

Benante brews up coffee blends

By News  

Anthrax drummer claims he'd wear drink as cologne if he could

null

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has emphasised his passion for coffee by releasing two bean blends.

His Be All End All product is described as a strong, dark roast, while Forever Metal offers a milder taste.

But he wishes he could take his obsession even further.

Benante explains: “I love coffee so much, if I could make it a cologne, I would wear it.

“I grew up in a large Italian family and coffee was a daily staple in our home. My mother said that at one point she put coffee in my bottle.

“It’s one of the greatest tastes that there is on earth, so I decided to create what was, for me, the perfect cup of coffee.”

The drummer – who’s working on the next Anthrax album, due out later this year – has had a go at the coffee business before, having previously launched a line of products with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

Benante says: “I’ve learned so much since then, especially about selecting and blending the right beans, and how important roasting is.”

He adds: “I was pretty specific about the tastes I was looking for. I told them the type of coffee I wanted, what some of my favourite coffees were, and we built it from there.”

Benante’s Blend is available through his website.