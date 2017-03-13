Someone has mashed up Metallica with Legend Of Zelda

It’s a well-known fact that Metallica are one of the best bands on the planet. It’s also true that Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time is one of the greatest games Nintendo ever created. So really it was just a matter of time before the worlds of thrash metal and fantasy action-adventure games collided.

YouTuber LadyGameLyric has recorded a killer mash-up of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters and Ocarina Of Time’s Song Of Storms. Yep, the keys from one of the N64’s greatest achievement and the lyrics from ‘Tallica’s landmark ballad.

This isn’t the first time LadyGameLyric has given Metallica the mash-up treatment, having also recorded a Game Of Thrones mash-up, but this Zelda version really works. Not only does her voice soar, but the sombre keys of Song Of Storms act as the perfect bed for Hetfield’s heartfelt lyrics. Sure, it’s no patch on the original, but it’s bloody impressive.

