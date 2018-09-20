Metallica to play rare acoustic concert for charity

Metallica have announced that they’ll play a rare acoustic show in San Francisco later this year.

They’ll take to the stage at the Masonic in the city on November 3, following a Metallica-themed auction to raise money for their All Within My Hands Foundation.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale from 10am PDT tomorrow (September 21) while fans can also win two, third row seats by bidding on eBay.

Metallica say in a statement: “A little over 18 months ago we announced the formation of All Within My Hands – our foundation focused on creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating our first full year with the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction on November 3 at the Masonic in San Francisco.

We’re excited to share our passion with you, introduce you to some of the people we’ve worked with, and raise funds to assist with their incredible ongoing efforts Metallica

“We hope you will join us to see what we’ve been up to, learn about the organisations we’ve supported, bid on some cool auction items and we’ll close out the night by hitting the stage for a rare acoustic performance.

“Also joining us for that evening will be our friends Cage The Elephant.”

The band say they’ve had the pleasure of meeting people around the world who give their time to help others on their WorldWired tour and say it’s been “extremely humbling and very inspiring.”

Metallica add: “We’re excited to share our passion with you, introduce you to some of the people we’ve worked with, and of course, raise funds to assist with their incredible ongoing efforts in communities across the country and around the world.”

Earlier this month, Metallica revealed they would reissue their 1988 album …And Justice For All on November 2 on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set.