Watch Metallica remind everyone of the power of The Black Album courtesy of this pro-shot footage of them battering Detroit with Through The Never earlier this month

Metallica recently wrapped up the first stage of their 2023 72 Seasons world tour with two blockbuster dates in Detroit, Michigan at Fort Field. As with all their city stop-offs on this latest run, the metal titans played two nights, with two completely separate setlists ensuring that no songs were played twice. On night one, which took place on Friday November 10, one of the stand-out cuts aired was Black Album classic Through The Never, and the band have posted some classy, pro-shot footage of the performance to their official YouTube channel.

Getting a huge response from the crowd as the song is announced, Metallica proceed to smash their way through one of the few songs from their 90s era to hark back to their thrash metal origins. Watch the performance for yourself below.

Released on August 12, 1991, Metallica's self-titled, fifth full-length LP, known as The Black Album, would become one of the biggest-selling rock albums of all time, shifting an eye-watering 30 million sales and earning platinum status around the world. Though divisive within Metallica's OG fanbase for its stark departure from thrash and shameless swerve towards a more polished, arena metal sound, it'd go on to be hugely influential in its own right, not least for the stellar production job provided by Bob Rock.

In 2021, in celebration of The Black Album's 30th anniversary, Metallica unveiled The Blacklist, a collection of covers of Black Album tracks produced by a dizzyingly diverse selection of artists. Two artists chose to cover Through The Never - Mongolian metal favourites The Hu and Nigerian soul artist Tomi Owó.

Metallica resume their 72 Seasons tour next year with shows currently scheduled in Europea, North America and Mexico.