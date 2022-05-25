Metallica team up with Walmart for range of coloured vinyl releases

Metallica have announced they’ve teamed up once again with Walmart to offer fans an exclusive range of coloured vinyl.

The band previously joined forces with the US retailer for reissues of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, The Black Album and Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (opens in new tab).

Now the band have revealed that Load, ReLoad, Garage, Inc., St. Anger and Death Magnetic will be released as a limited edition bundle exclusively through Walmart on June 17. All have been pressed on double vinyl, with the exception of Garage, Inc. which spans 3LP.

Load is presented on Poor Twisted Orange vinyl, ReLoad on Flaming Fuel vinyl, Garage Inc. on Fade To Blue vinyl, St. Anger on Some Kind Of Orange vinyl and Death Magnetic on Magnetic Silver vinyl. There's no word at the moment if these reissues will be released outside of the US.

The bundle is available to pre-order from Walmart now (opens in new tab).

Earlier this week, Metallica and Pro-Ject Audio Systems lifted the lid on their stunning new turntable which is also due to launch this summer.

Metallica are back on the road, with the next concert scheduled for Napa’s BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on May 27. They’ll then play Boston on May 29 before returning to Europe for a series of festival appearances.