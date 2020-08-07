Metallica share lockdown Creeping Death rehearsal footage

Metallica have uploaded two videos to their Instagram stories account showing them playing together at their HQ.

The band can be seen playing the intro to Creeping Death, with Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo wearing face masks, with the footage captured in the last 24 hours.

Could the band just be back together to jam, or could they possibly be rehearsing for some sort of lockdown performance? Or perhaps they’re just getting some time in before their South American tour, which is still scheduled to take place in December.

The video clip will only be available for 24 hours, so be quick if you want to see the band in action.

Earlier this week, Metallica shared a video of their performance of Moth Into Flame from their upcoming S&M2 release.

S&M2 is set for release on August 28 on 2CD, 4LP, collectible coloured vinyl, Blu-ray, a Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, which is limited to just 500 copies.

S&M2 was captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – with both nights organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Metallica previously released Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands from S&M2.

Metallica: S&M2

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman