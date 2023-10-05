Metallica’s US coloured vinyl collection to get international release from November

The previous US-only limited editions of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, … And Justice For All and the Black album will launch internationally from November

Metallica have announced they’ll release coloured vinyl editions of their first five albums across international markets starting in November.

Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, … And Justice For All and the 'Black' album were previously only available in the US exclusively through Walmart, but that’ll change on November 3 with the release of Kill ‘Em All pressed on Jump In The Fire Engine Red vinyl.

That’ll be followed on December 1 with the launch of Ride The Lightning on Electric Blue vinyl and Master Of Puppets will arrive on January 5 on Battery Brick vinyl.

February 2 sees the release of … And Justice For All on Dyer’s Green double vinyl, with the 'Black' album pressed on 2LP Some Blacker Marbled vinyl arriving on March 1.

All are limited editions and have been pressed on 180g vinyl - and they’re available to pre-order now.

Metallica have been touring heavily in support of their latest studio album 72 Seasons, with their next live show taking place at Power Trip at the Empire Polo Club, California on October 8.

