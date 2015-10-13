Metallica 'recording right now' says Hetfield

James Hetfield appears to have confirmed Metallica have started recording the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

In an interview with guitar pickup company EMG, the frontman says: “We’re recording right now,” as he explains the different sounds he tries to achieve with his studio instruments.

Fans have been clamouring for news on what will be the thrash icons’ 10th album ever since drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo spoke about writing new material in separate interviews earlier this year.

Trujillo described the work as “special and unique, but still heavy.”

In his discussion with EMG, Hetfield also admits his surprise that Metallica grew into one of the biggest bands on the planet.

He says: “When we started off, we just wanted to be four guys jamming in a room and not having to clock in to the factory. The fact is it’s 34 or 35 years later and we’re still out there touring and having a good time with it.”

This month, the band released a video of their recent performance of Harvester Of Sorrow in Quebec City, Canada.

