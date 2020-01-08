Metallica pledge $750,000 to Australian wildfire relief efforts

Metallica have announced they’re pledging A$750,000 to aid Australian wildfire relief efforts as blazes continue to ravage large parts of the country.

The band have used funds from their All Within My Hands foundation to help the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority tackle the bushfires, which have been sweeping Australia since September last year.

Metallica say in a statement: “We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria.

“The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

“Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

“NSW Rural Fire Service is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organisation and all funds donated during this state of emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires.

“The Country Fire Authority is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organisation which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.”

In November last year, Metallica donated funds to help wildfire relief efforts in California – something they also did in 2018 when fires swept through the US state.

Earlier this week, artists from across the music world reacted with shock to the spread of the fires, with Aussie rockers Airbourne urging fans to donate if they can to a range of vital services in the country.