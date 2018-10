As part of Craig Ferguson's final season hosting The Late Late Show, thrash titans Metallica are hosting a week-long residency performing one song per night.

And following on from their performance of Hit The Lights, they’ve now blasted the unsuspecting eardrums of the CBS audience with the raging For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Metallica recently headlined a military veterans’ benefit show in Washington DC, where they played For Whom The Bell Tolls as well as Master Of Puppets and Enter Sandman.