Metallica: photos from the opening nights of 2023's biggest tour

On Saturday Metallica completed the first of the "no repeat weekends" of their M72 world tour, with the second of two sets at the Amsterdam Arena in The Netherlands giving fans a two-hour set that was entirely different to the opening night of the tour.

Metal Hammer was at the first show, with editor Eleanor Goodman's review describing the atmosphere and action. And now the band have released a gallery of images of the opening two nights, shot by photographer Ross Halfin, who's been working with the band for more than 30 years. Navigate through the images using the left and right arrows (below).

The M72 stadium tour finds the band in the centre of each stadium field in a circular setup, with the band's iconic 'Snake Pit' positioned to the middle of the arena, granting fans a 360-degree view of the performance. A number of 'Enhanced Experiences' are available, including meet and greet sessions, backstage and stage tours, refreshments in a 'Black Box' lounge and early admission to the venue.

For fans with the deepest of pockets, Diamond 'I Disappear' tickets grant general admission to every show across the two-year tour for a price of $3498, while the luxury end of the market is catered for with a $7272 "platform package" which gives up to eight fans access to a private viewing platform for a two-show weekend, and includes complimentary drinks, access to the 'Black Box' lounge, merchandise and fast-track entry.

Packages are on sale now (opens in new tab). The next two shows on the M72 tour take place in Paris, France on May 17 and 19. Full dates below.

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin) (Image credit: Ross Halfin)

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2023

May 17: Paris Stade de France, France

May 19: Paris Stade de France, France

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 08: Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 18: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 13: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 20: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Sep 03: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 05: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Nov 12: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA

Metallica: M72 World Tour 2024

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).