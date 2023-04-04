"We were trying to find some light in the dark": Metallica return to the cover of Metal Hammer

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Metallica give us the inside story on their brand new album, 72 Seasons. Recorded during the pandemic, it’s metal’s ultimate lockdown album, and sees The Four Horsemen fighting through the darkness to find a glimmer of hope.

“Recording gave us a purpose in lockdown,” says Lars. “It was also a way to feel as though we were communicating with each other, and trying to find some light in the dark. Feeling you could turn the energy and despair of those couple of years into something positive.”

They also revealed plans for their upcoming mega stadium tour, featuring two shows per city, a central snake pit, and different set lists for each night – “no repeats,” smiles Rob Trujillo.

Elsewhere, we speak to Linkin Park about 20 years of Meteora. Under pressure to follow up smash-hit debut Hybrid Theory, Chester Bennington and co. produced some of the band’s best songs to date.

We also fly to Paris and go behind the scenes at Gojira’s biggest-ever show. Long postponed due to Covid, and in their home country, there were tears, whales, and several trucks of pyro.

Plus: Ice T talks us through his life story, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach answers your questions on mushrooms, double-denim and new music, and we meet YouTube guitar sensation turned arena star, Sophie Lloyd.

All this, plus Zulu, Swollen Teeth, The Exploited, Zeal & Ardor, Lovebites and Bullet For My Valentine, and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.