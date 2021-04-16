Kirk Hammett’s ‘Ouija Board’ guitar is up for sale if you’ve got a spare $350,000

It’s a good time for anyone who wants to own one of Kirk Hammett’s old guitars. A few days after the ESP 400 Series S-Type that he six-stringer used in video for Metallica’s One fetched $112,500 at auction, another of Kirk‘s instruments is up for sale.

This one is just as iconic, and looks even cooler. A customised ESP Ouija model is currently being listed on auction site Gotta Have Rock And Roll – and it’s expected to fetch between $300,000 and $350,000.

According to the listing, Kirk hooked up with ESP to create a graphic design based on the classic (it says here) Ouija board game. An inscription on the back scrawled by the man himself reads: "This guitar has been one of my main touring and recording guitarist of the '90s. This guitar has been used extensively on the albums Load, Reload, Garage Inc, the Black Album and S&M.”

While the world goes NFT crazy, real-life instruments can still fetch high prices when they appear online. In recent months, a guitar played by Chris Cornell on Soundgarden’s Superunknown sold for $125,000, Alex Van Halen’s 1980 ‘Invasion’ drum kit was up for sale at $300,000, while Dave Mustaine’s used banjo was priced at $14,999.

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock And Roll)

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock And Roll)